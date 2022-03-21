Durbin: GOP ‘Fire-breathers’ on judiciary committee like Hawley are ‘ruining their party’
Sen. Dick Durbin, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joins Morning Joe to discuss the confirmation hearings for President Joe Biden's pick for the Supreme Court, Judge. Ketanji Brown Jackson. He also discusses the baseless claims far-right GOP members of his committee, like Sen. Josh Hawley, have made about Jackson. March 21, 2022
