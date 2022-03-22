Sen. Booker: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘is going to show America the power of her character’
07:29
The Senate Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson beginning Monday is discussed by Sen. Cory Booker, a member of the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary. Sen. Booker tells Joy Reid, "I think she is going to show America the power of her character this week."March 22, 2022
