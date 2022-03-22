Ketanji Brown Jackson pays tribute to first Black female federal judge
02:58
Share this -
copied
Ketanji Brown Jackson, Pres. Biden's Supreme Court nominee, closed her confirmation hearing opening statement by paying tribute to Judge Constance Baker Motley, the first Black woman to serve as a federal judge. Her son, Joel Motley, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his mother’s legacy.March 22, 2022
Now Playing
Ketanji Brown Jackson pays tribute to first Black female federal judge
02:58
UP NEXT
Lawrence: Supreme Court confirmation hearings are not about qualifications
06:42
Gessen: Many Russians feel they 'didn't do enough' to stop Putin's invasion
06:39
Sen. Klobuchar: Ukrainians are ‘determined to resist’ Putin’s invasion
02:57
Russia expert: Putin’s version ‘quite disconnected… from the reality’ of Ukrainian suffering