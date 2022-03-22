IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ketanji Brown Jackson pays tribute to first Black female federal judge

    02:58
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Supreme Court confirmation hearings are not about qualifications

    06:42

  • Gessen: Many Russians feel they 'didn't do enough' to stop Putin's invasion

    06:39

  • Sen. Klobuchar: Ukrainians are ‘determined to resist’ Putin’s invasion

    02:57

  • Russia expert: Putin’s version ‘quite disconnected… from the reality’ of Ukrainian suffering

    06:32

  • Lawrence: ‘No-fly fantasy’ in Ukraine

    07:03

  • Rick Stengel: Chinese President Xi Jinping is Putin’s ‘last friend’

    01:08

  • Modern wars kill more civilians than soldiers. Putin’s Ukraine Invasion proves it.

    05:07

  • Fmr. KGB Agent: Ukraine is Putin's ‘failure,’ not Russian intelligence

    03:59

  • Why a more neutral China is tougher for Russia

    04:20

  • Lawrence: Putin wants to terrorize Ukraine into surrender

    06:17

  • Fukuyama: Putin is raising the stakes to justify the ‘unjustifiable’

    05:02

  • Russia expert: Putin ‘obviously feels very cornered’

    04:47

  • Rep. Schiff: ‘Vladimir Putin is a war criminal’

    03:25

  • Lawrence: Vladimir Putin knows he's killing babies

    06:21

  • Washington Post book critic on ‘how to read Vladimir Putin’

    07:00

  • Amb. Yovanovitch: ‘I never expected to see this in Ukraine’

    05:56

  • Russian state TV employee arrested after on-air protest

    04:51

  • Pregnant woman & baby die after Russian hospital attack

    05:47

  • ‘This invasion galvanized Ukrainian society’: Joshua Yaffa on his reporting from Ukraine

    07:20

The Last Word

Ketanji Brown Jackson pays tribute to first Black female federal judge

02:58

Ketanji Brown Jackson, Pres. Biden's Supreme Court nominee, closed her confirmation hearing opening statement by paying tribute to Judge Constance Baker Motley, the first Black woman to serve as a federal judge. Her son, Joel Motley, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his mother’s legacy.March 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ketanji Brown Jackson pays tribute to first Black female federal judge

    02:58
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Supreme Court confirmation hearings are not about qualifications

    06:42

  • Gessen: Many Russians feel they 'didn't do enough' to stop Putin's invasion

    06:39

  • Sen. Klobuchar: Ukrainians are ‘determined to resist’ Putin’s invasion

    02:57

  • Russia expert: Putin’s version ‘quite disconnected… from the reality’ of Ukrainian suffering

    06:32

  • Lawrence: ‘No-fly fantasy’ in Ukraine

    07:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All