Now they don’t like Harvard? GOP blasted by civil rights lawyer in SCOTUS clash
Civil rights lawyer Barbara Arnwine lays out the case for confirming Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court and criticizes some Senate Republicans' initial response to Biden's historic nomination in this interview previewing the hearings with MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber. March 18, 2022
