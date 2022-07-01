IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mehdi Hasan is host of "The Mehdi Hasan Show" on Peacock and an MSNBC political analyst. He is a former senior columnist for The Intercept, for which he launched the "Deconstructed" podcast. He was also the presenter of "UpFront" and "Head to Head" on Al Jazeera English. He is the author of two books and the winner of the Society of Professional Journalists' 2018 Sigma Delta Chi Award for Online Column Writing.

Latest from Mehdi Hasan

111d ago

Why Democrats should impeach Justice Clarence Thomas

While Ginni Thomas has worked as a GOP operative, her husband has refused to recuse himself.

169d ago

Justice Stephen Breyer should retire from the Supreme Court

He doesn't believe in court-packing? Or see his conservative colleagues' partisanship? Seriously?

317d ago

Joe Biden ended the war in Afghanistan after 20 years. That's a BFD.

Ending America's longest war despite pressure to keep it going deserves our credit and respect.

357d ago

America's economy was in trouble in 1996. It is broken in 2021. But here's the good news.

I’m not pretending Joe Biden has morphed into a European-style social democrat. But the stars do seem to have aligned in favor of a more egalitarian economic agenda.

393d ago

It wasn't just Trump — every U.S. president has gotten Putin wrong

Putin has thrived for over two decades in power by, time and again, persuading American presidents to invest their trust in him.

413d ago

Saying Israel is guilty of apartheid isn't antisemitic. Just ask these Israeli leaders.

An open letter from four Jewish Democrats really misses the mark.

419d ago

Democrats are finally willing to speak up on Israel. It's about time.

Even the most pro-Israel Democrats are more willing to call out its worst behaviors.

442d ago

Joe Biden is no FDR — but if he keeps listening to progressives, he could be

The biggest lesson so far: Pressure works.

476d ago

There are a lot of lies about Biden's 'border crisis.' Here's the truth.

From claims that terrorists are invading via Mexico to lies about migrants bringing Covid-19.

528d ago

Biden's first days in office were way better than I expected

I have no doubt that Biden will deeply disappoint me. That day is not today.

539d ago

Muslims like me know the evil power of Trump's dead 'Muslim ban'

The "Muslim ban," like Trump, is gone. Here’s what that means for people like me.