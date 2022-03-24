IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Women are the face of Ukraine war

    09:01
  • UP NEXT

    Are the walls closing in on Trump?

    08:52

  • Structural racism at play in Judge Jackson hearings

    12:05

  • Judge Jackson defends record against GOP attacks

    12:24

  • Jamaicans fight for reparations 

    07:40

  • Madeleine Albright’s life and legacy

    07:54

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson’s first day of hearings

    14:21

  • Hawley tries to smear Judge Brown Jackson

    11:20

  • Why Judge Brown Jackson’s representation matters

    06:52

  • ‘The Fresh Prince’ on Peacock!

    07:20

  • Former KGB agent on war in Ukraine

    08:29

  • Reaction to Putin’s latest press conference

    05:56

  • Attacks on civilian sites 

    07:56

  • Zelenskyy’s role in Trump impeachment

    08:15

  • Congressman responds to Zelenskyy’s speech

    08:19

  • Are Ukraine peace talks turning a corner?

    08:31

  • Ending the conflict in Ukraine peacefully

    06:54

  • Additional targets of January 6th revealed

    07:23

  • Pregnant woman forced to flee Ukraine

    08:28

  • Should we worry about Deltacron?

    08:14

Zerlina

Women are the face of Ukraine war

09:01

Women and girls have been disproportionately impacted by the war in Ukraine. Foreign policy analyst Rula Jebreal and CEO of All In Together Lauren Leader discuss how.March 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Women are the face of Ukraine war

    09:01
  • UP NEXT

    Are the walls closing in on Trump?

    08:52

  • Structural racism at play in Judge Jackson hearings

    12:05

  • Judge Jackson defends record against GOP attacks

    12:24

  • Jamaicans fight for reparations 

    07:40

  • Madeleine Albright’s life and legacy

    07:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All