‘They’re moving the debate’

More than 2,300 arrests have been made at campus protests across the country. NYT Columnist Nicholas Kristof argues that while the intent of these encampments in opposing Israel’s war in Gaza may be noble, “more aggressive actions” taken by protesters may diminish their ability to make an impact. Jewish Currents editor-at-large Peter Beinart agrees that reports of antisemitism can harm protesters’ cause, but argues some protests are yielding results and provoking dialogue about divestment.May 5, 2024