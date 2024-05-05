‘In the South, we do not have safe places for people to go’: Tales from Post-Roe America

Not Forgotten: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Womens’ Day of remembrance.01:54
- Now Playing
‘In the South, we do not have safe places for people to go’: Tales from Post-Roe America09:01
- UP NEXT
‘They’re moving the debate’09:44
‘Blueprint for a soft coup’: Inside the far-right plan that could grant unchecked power to Trump12:59
‘Nobody is stopping him’: Mary Trump warns about leniency toward Trump’s gag order violations07:09
Velshi: ‘Abortion tourism’ will lead to a deadend for reproductive care05:04
Columbia prof: NYPD presence has left students feeling less safe12:55
Post-Roe Dystopia is here10:13
Velshi Banned Book Club: ‘The Glass Castle’ with Jeannette Walls11:50
Ornstein: Trump’s second term plans make it impossible to treat this like a ‘typical’ election07:51
Tenn. lawmakers react to new bill allowing teachers to carry guns in schools07:47
30 Years after apartheid: Reflecting on South Africa's ongoing fight for democracy06:06
‘Slow Journalism’: Montana reporter sheds light on communities in news deserts06:24
Judge Luttig blasts SCOTUS for avoiding ‘key question’ at the heart of Trump immunity case12:12
It was a matter of ‘conscience’. Authors speak out about their protest against PEN America14:14
Trump and allies draw up plan to erode Fed’s independence, WSJ reports06:33
PEN America at odds with some of its members over stance on Gaza. CEO responds on ‘Velshi’.12:29
‘People are being held accountable’: Arizona Sec. of State discusses fake electors charges08:57
Eddie Glaude argues for individuals to take political destiny from heroes and prophets07:09
'I always wanted to be the change I wanted to see': Philadelphia Block Captain07:07
Not Forgotten: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Womens’ Day of remembrance.01:54
- Now Playing
‘In the South, we do not have safe places for people to go’: Tales from Post-Roe America09:01
- UP NEXT
‘They’re moving the debate’09:44
‘Blueprint for a soft coup’: Inside the far-right plan that could grant unchecked power to Trump12:59
‘Nobody is stopping him’: Mary Trump warns about leniency toward Trump’s gag order violations07:09
Velshi: ‘Abortion tourism’ will lead to a deadend for reproductive care05:04
Play All