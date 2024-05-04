IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Columbia prof: NYPD presence has left students feeling less safe
May 4, 202412:55
Ali Velshi

Columbia prof: NYPD presence has left students feeling less safe

12:55

More than 2,000 protesters have been arrested on campuses across the country following the spread of pro-Palestinian and pro-ceasefire protests. Historically, American universities have been sites of major movements for social change, spanning from the anti-McCarthy demonstrations of the 50s to the more recent Black Lives Matter movement. Despite this legacy, education administrators past and present have struggled to find effective responses, oftentimes resorting to heavy-handed tactics. Professors Eddie Glaude Jr. of Princeton and Karen Attiah, a current lecturer at Columbia University, join Ali Velshi to discuss schools' latest handling of campus protests and the decision to deploy law enforcement.May 4, 2024

