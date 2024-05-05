IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Not Forgotten: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Womens’ Day of remembrance.
May 5, 202401:54
Today is Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women's Day of Awareness. Native women face disproportionately high rates of violence, murder, and sexual assault - and the epidemic of violence they face has been largely ignored. In a proclamation, The Biden Administration announced that his budget earmarks $800 million in funding to support the Violence Against Women Act, including a new grant program that will work to address the missing or murdered Indigenous persons crisis. If this is the first you're hearing of this crisis, you are not alone. Native and Indigenous communities are routinely overlooked, particularly women and girls. Collectively, we need to make sure native voices are heard, and native lives are valued.May 5, 2024

