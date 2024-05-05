 Velshi: ‘Abortion tourism’ will lead to a deadend for reproductive care

Virginia is now the only destination in the Southeast region for abortions after 12 weeks. That’s because abortion is now banned after 6 weeks in Florida. Before Florida’s strict ban, it was a refuge for abortion access in the South, even despite its prior 15-week ban. Millions of women in the South will now need to travel to Virginia for reproductive care. The Right is calling it ‘abortion tourism’ which minimizes the journey many women are forced to take just to get an abortion.May 5, 2024