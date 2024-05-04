Post-Roe Dystopia is here

Before Florida’s six week ban went into effect last week, Florida was one of the last places in the southeast United States where a person could get an abortion at all. Now, depending on how advanced their pregnancy is, a person seeking an abortion will have to travel as far as Kansas or Virginia to get the care they need. But law professor and historian Mary Ziegler warns that the anti-abortion movement aims for sweeping, nationwide bans. ‘The ultimate goal for the anti abortion movement is to have the conservative US supreme court say essentially that fetuses are persons under the 14th amendment in the federal constitution’ says Ziegler.May 4, 2024