Former Zelenskky aide on Kramatorsk railway attack: ‘those responsible will be punished.’

What’s next for Justice Thomas: ‘At minimum, Congress needs to understand what he knew.’05:55
St. Jude Fellow on evacuating pediatric patients from Ukraine: 'We're trying to provide care focused not just on cancer treatment, but also on the psychological trauma they've experienced from war'05:16
Federal judge strikes down portions of restrictive voting law in Florida04:22
Ukrainian Parliament member: ‘You cannot just invade countries without consequences’04:46
New bill to use seized assets of Russian oligarchs to help rebuild Ukraine05:29
How Putin's war in Ukraine is hurting the U.S. economy05:25
'My city is only rubble, it's totally ruined.' Ukraine makes new efforts to evacuate Mariupol civilians04:38
Ukrainian Parliament Member: ‘[Putin] is going to hit the Polish border and NATO has to be prepared.’04:37
Adviser to Zelenskyy’s Chief of Staff: 'There is nowhere safe in Ukraine anymore.'08:54
Sister of U.S. citizen killed in Ukraine: ‘He was, to the end, thinking of how he could be helping people.’06:59
Putting pressure on Putin's inner circle03:53
Zelenskyy calls for peace talks as Putin steps up attacks on civilians04:59
How social media sites are shutting down Russian disinfo03:46
Fmr. Advisor to Ukrainian president weighs in on calls for peace talks07:19
‘A hugely dangerous and unpredictable situation:’ American journalist killed in Ukraine05:26
Former Advisor to President Zelenskyy: “This is not a stage; this is the final battle”07:06
'Justice through journalism’: the importance of reporters on the ground in Ukraine05:29
'They're afraid to bury the dead': The human toll of the Ukraine invasion05:01
Ukrainian Parliament member describes the 'unimaginable pain' of the invasion04:47
Rep. Garamendi: U.S. is going through ‘every conceivable option’ to support Ukraine without engaging directly with Russia06:49
