It was a matter of ‘conscience’. Authors speak out about their protest against PEN America

America is facing a free speech reckoning. One group that has been swept up in the discourse is one of the foremost organizations for the freedom to read and write, PEN America. Some of its members, including authors and staffers, are calling on PEN America to take a stronger stance on the war in Gaza. Some say PEN America has not gone far enough in defending writers in Gaza. James Frankie Thomas, author of ‘Idlewild’, and Ghassan Zeineddine, author of ‘Dearborn’ pulled their work from an upcoming PEN America literary award ceremony. They say it was a matter of conscience.April 27, 2024