Trump presidential immunity case exposes conservative Supreme Court's true colors
April 27, 202407:38
    Trump presidential immunity case exposes conservative Supreme Court's true colors

    07:38
Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump presidential immunity case exposes conservative Supreme Court's true colors

07:38

For many observers, the Supreme Court's treatment of Donald Trump's presidential immunity claim has revealed just how far conservative justices will go to accommodate Trump's interests. Leah Litman, professor at the University of Michigan Law School and co-host of the "Strict Scrutiny" podcast, talks with Alex Wagner about notable differences in how the court deals with cases involving Donald Trump. April 27, 2024

