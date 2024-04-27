Trump presidential immunity case exposes conservative Supreme Court's true colors

- Now Playing
Trump presidential immunity case exposes conservative Supreme Court's true colors07:38
- UP NEXT
Justice Jackson raises a red flag on the idea of a president with no legal liability10:47
Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 2419:32
Right-wing media feedback loop leaves Trump with warped understanding of his legal situation07:26
Trump World rocked by Arizona fake elector indictments as Trump's legal peril snowballs12:05
Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 2320:04
'Incarceration is an option': Trump appears to want the judge to throw him in jail06:15
Not even subtle: Trump used National Enquirer to smear his opponents, court testimony confirms07:05
Senate passes $95 billion aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan after long delay in the House06:41
Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 1919:41
Juror safety becomes key focus as defendant Trump's desperation, frustration grows11:31
'It's not our job': Democrats getting sick of saving Johnson from GOP dysfunction07:57
Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 1819:33
Embattled Mike Johnson kept in check by conservative House 'FART' team03:34
Bill Barr latest craven Republican to lose spine, back Trump despite criticism08:02
Trump antics already backfiring on his criminal defense as no one trusts him to behave07:50
GOP makes clumsy effort to superimpose anti-woke political games onto campus antisemitism debate11:31
New report shows role of Republican useful idiots in weakening U.S., advancing Putin's goals08:16
Supreme Court consideration of obstruction law may not be Trump's salvation after all07:52
With impeachment dud, House Republicans fail to produce political stunt Trump needs09:09
- Now Playing
Trump presidential immunity case exposes conservative Supreme Court's true colors07:38
- UP NEXT
Justice Jackson raises a red flag on the idea of a president with no legal liability10:47
Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 2419:32
Right-wing media feedback loop leaves Trump with warped understanding of his legal situation07:26
Trump World rocked by Arizona fake elector indictments as Trump's legal peril snowballs12:05
Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 2320:04
Play All