30 Years after apartheid: Reflecting on South Africa's ongoing fight for democracy
April 28, 202406:06
Ali Velshi

30 Years after apartheid: Reflecting on South Africa's ongoing fight for democracy

06:06

This weekend marks the 30th anniversary since the fall of South African apartheid. Since then, the young democracy has struggled to find its footing as it grapples with apartheid’s legacy and the imprint of institutionalized racism. Ali Velshi, a child of South African Indians, vividly recalls the day anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela was released from prison on February 11, 1990. In his new book ‘Small Acts of Courage: A Legacy of Endurance and the Fight for Democracy,’ Velshi reflects on that day, writing: ‘The campaign for Mandela’s release had become a cause celebre around the world. It had also become the symbol that embodied the fate of the nation as a whole: South Africa would only be free when Mandela was free. And now, he was free.’April 28, 2024

