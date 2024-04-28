IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Slow Journalism’: Montana reporter sheds light on communities in news deserts
April 28, 202406:24

  • 30 Years after apartheid: Reflecting on South Africa's ongoing fight for democracy

    06:06
  • Now Playing

    ‘Slow Journalism’: Montana reporter sheds light on communities in news deserts

    06:24
  • UP NEXT

    Judge Luttig blasts SCOTUS for avoiding ‘key question’ at the heart of Trump immunity case

    12:12

  • It was a matter of ‘conscience’. Authors speak out about their protest against PEN America

    14:14

  • Trump and allies draw up plan to erode Fed’s independence, WSJ reports

    06:33

  • PEN America at odds with some of its members over stance on Gaza. CEO responds on ‘Velshi’.

    12:29

  • ‘People are being held accountable’: Arizona Sec. of State discusses fake electors charges

    08:57

  • Eddie Glaude argues for individuals to take political destiny from heroes and prophets

    07:09

  • 'I always wanted to be the change I wanted to see': Philadelphia Block Captain

    07:07

  • 'A major breakthrough': Volkswagen workers in Tennessee vote to join United Auto Workers

    05:47

  • The Art of Tanking a Deal: The dangerous cost of Trump withdrawing from Iran nuclear deal

    04:57

  • Both Israelis and Palestinians ‘feel that they’re on their own right now’

    06:51

  • Censored for his ‘lifestyle’ as a gay Indian man: Maulik Pancholy joins the Velshi Banned Book Club

    11:11

  • Ukrainian refugee who lost her husband to the war pleads with lawmakers to pass foreign aid bill

    08:42

  • Trump’s Potential VP Pick Banned from 17% of her own state

    05:01

  • House set to vote on TikTok bill and foreign aid to Israel and Ukraine

    03:07

  • Books are a 'rehearsal for what you’re going to have to meet in life’: ‘Bridge to Terabithia’ author

    11:38

  • ‘Just outright lies’: Rep. Clyburn slams Mike Johnson and Trump’s press conference

    06:23

  • Arwa Damon: ‘Absolutely egregious’ that western world can’t pressure Israel to get aid into Gaza

    06:25

  • Gaza is starving. This is what it’s like to be dying of hunger.

    03:20

Ali Velshi

‘Slow Journalism’: Montana reporter sheds light on communities in news deserts

06:24

Many communities in the Mountain West region are news deserts — geographic areas with limited access to credible and comprehensive local news. Nate Hegyi, who was once a reporter in Montana, sought to address this issue. He embarked on an 800-mile journey to report on communities in news deserts across four states. ‘Just talk to people… We don’t have enough conversations, person-to-person, across that political divide,’ Hegyi says.April 28, 2024

  • 30 Years after apartheid: Reflecting on South Africa's ongoing fight for democracy

    06:06
  • Now Playing

    ‘Slow Journalism’: Montana reporter sheds light on communities in news deserts

    06:24
  • UP NEXT

    Judge Luttig blasts SCOTUS for avoiding ‘key question’ at the heart of Trump immunity case

    12:12

  • It was a matter of ‘conscience’. Authors speak out about their protest against PEN America

    14:14

  • Trump and allies draw up plan to erode Fed’s independence, WSJ reports

    06:33

  • PEN America at odds with some of its members over stance on Gaza. CEO responds on ‘Velshi’.

    12:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All