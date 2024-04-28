‘Slow Journalism’: Montana reporter sheds light on communities in news deserts

Many communities in the Mountain West region are news deserts — geographic areas with limited access to credible and comprehensive local news. Nate Hegyi, who was once a reporter in Montana, sought to address this issue. He embarked on an 800-mile journey to report on communities in news deserts across four states. ‘Just talk to people… We don’t have enough conversations, person-to-person, across that political divide,’ Hegyi says.April 28, 2024