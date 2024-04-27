Trump defense falls short in effort to undercut strong prosecution witness

David Pecker, former publisher of the National Enquirer, has been a particularly effective first witness for the prosecution in Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York, and Trump's lawyers did not appear very effective in their efforts to attack Pecker's credibility on cross examination today. Andrew Weissmann, former federal prosecutor and co-host of the "Prosecuting Donald Trump" podcast, and Anna Bower, legal fellow and courts correspondent for Lawfare, talk with Alex Wagner about their impressions of the case so far. April 27, 2024