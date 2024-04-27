PEN America at odds with some of its members over stance on Gaza. CEO responds on ‘Velshi’.

PEN America, a literary and free expression group, has canceled several upcoming events after hundreds of authors and staffers called on the organization to take a stronger stance against the Israeli offensive in Gaza. CEO of PEN America, Suzanne Nossel, says the authors’ demands conflict with PEN’s mission: ‘We are by design a big tent. We are an organization of people who disagree.’April 27, 2024