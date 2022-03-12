Former Advisor to President Zelenskyy: “This is not a stage; this is the final battle”
07:06
Share this -
copied
Igor Novikov, Former Advisor to the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, speaks with Joe Fryer about Russia expanding its attacks into Western Ukraine, why he fears the war will only continue to escalate, and what they Ukrainians need from the West. March 12, 2022
UP NEXT
'Justice through journalism’: the importance of reporters on the ground in Ukraine
05:29
'They're afraid to bury the dead': The human toll of the Ukraine invasion
05:01
Ukrainian Parliament member describes the 'unimaginable pain' of the invasion
04:47
Rep. Garamendi: U.S. is going through ‘every conceivable option’ to support Ukraine without engaging directly with Russia
06:49
NYT photojournalist describes moment Russian mortar hit family in front of her
05:15
Ukrainian and Russian roommates unite community at University of Delaware