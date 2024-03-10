IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. military deploys additional troops to embassy in Haiti 
March 10, 202402:26
Weekends with Alex Witt

U.S. military deploys additional troops to embassy in Haiti 

02:26

The U.S. military has deployed additional troops to the embassy in Haiti amid a surge in violence by gangs who are calling for the resignation of the country's prime minister. NBC News' Marissa Parra explains the current political violence in Haiti and how U.S. officials are evacuating non-essential personnel. March 10, 2024

