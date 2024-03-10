U.S. military deploys additional troops to embassy in Haiti 

- Now Playing
U.S. military deploys additional troops to embassy in Haiti02:26
- UP NEXT
Secretary Yellen: U.S. economy performing better than any advanced nation05:50
Joe: Biden showed how GOP is on the wrong side of history, polls, decency08:44
George Conway: What Biden needs to say is 'Let's Be Normal, America'08:44
Nikki Haley’s exit may do little to boost Trump04:23
Liev Schreiber on what makes 'Doubt: A Parable' revival timely09:58
Molly Jong-Fast: Why Republicans own the IVF mess12:18
Accused Pentagon leak suspect reaches plea agreement01:24
Trump celebrates Supreme Court ballot decision as a ‘Big win for America’02:20
'A book about grief, friendship': Sloane Crosley deals with personal loss in new memoir06:12
Video shows runaway police horses galloping along I-90 in Cleveland00:39
Non-stop snow pounds California's Sierra Nevada, closing down freeways03:09
National Urban League report looks at the Civil Right Act 60 years later06:14
Anand Giridharadas: America is a country built of the world, from the world, from every part of the world07:23
Florida's surgeon general 'playing with fire' regarding measles, says doctor04:59
‘He can’t complete a sentence’: Joe slams Trump's latest insults05:10
Joe: Democrats need to run straight into the issue of border security03:41
Rex Chapman details his addiction and recovery in new memoir08:39
Lisa Rubin: The question SCOTUS has agreed to resolve is a narrow one10:33
'God Save Texas' trilogy shows the complexity of the state07:36
- Now Playing
U.S. military deploys additional troops to embassy in Haiti02:26
- UP NEXT
Secretary Yellen: U.S. economy performing better than any advanced nation05:50
Joe: Biden showed how GOP is on the wrong side of history, polls, decency08:44
George Conway: What Biden needs to say is 'Let's Be Normal, America'08:44
Nikki Haley’s exit may do little to boost Trump04:23
Liev Schreiber on what makes 'Doubt: A Parable' revival timely09:58
Play All