‘Brazen’: MAGA loyalists trash talk judge's daughter, defying gag order for Trump
May 16, 202407:38
Donald Trump has apparently mobilized his staunchest MAGA loyalists in a brazen attempt to flout the judge's gag order on his behalf--a desperate move, many say, as his criminal trial for allegedly engaging in a hush money scheme edges towards a verdict.May 16, 2024

