Why Trump's 2020 debates should make him think twice about meeting Biden again in 2024
May 16, 202406:31
    Why Trump's 2020 debates should make him think twice about meeting Biden again in 2024

Alex Wagner Tonight

Why Trump's 2020 debates should make him think twice about meeting Biden again in 2024

06:31

Alex Wagner looks at the bizarre answers and unforced errors in Donald Trump's 2020 debates with Joe Biden as well as some answers that proved prophetic even if Trump was not aware enough to realize it at the time. With so much debate baggage already, Donald Trump may have made a mistake accepting two more debates with Biden for the 2024 campaign. May 16, 2024

