Elizabeth Warren on the Biden admin's big win for airline passengers
May 16, 202409:13
    Elizabeth Warren on the Biden admin's big win for airline passengers

All In

Elizabeth Warren on the Biden admin's big win for airline passengers

09:13

“If you don't deliver the product, you ought to have to give the money back. That's what Joe Biden thinks, and that's what we managed to get through,” says Sen. Elizabeth Warren on the new law mandating automatic refunds to airline passengers for delayed/canceled flight. May 16, 2024

