IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'He does not support choice': Maryland Dem Senate nominee hits Larry Hogan on abortion
May 16, 202403:10
  • Now Playing

    'He does not support choice': Maryland Dem Senate nominee hits Larry Hogan on abortion

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump’s indictments will make debates with Biden 'theater of the absurd'

    16:06

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 14

    20:33

  • In the Break: Lawrence and panel discuss Cohen's credibility with jury

    03:19

  • Lawrence: Sleeping 'old man' Trump made trial look like it was in a nursing home

    17:13

  • Lawrence: ‘Michael Cohen on the witness stand is like Donald Trump in AA.’

    15:52

  • 'The paper trail doesn't lie': Prosecutors prep jury for Cohen's Trump trial testimony

    08:41

  • ‘One-time get out of jail free’: Rep. Crockett says Dems won’t save Speaker Johnson again

    04:23

  • State Dept. report: Israel may have broken international law in Gaza

    05:02

  • Lawrence: Why Trump's lawyer called him the 'orange turd' during Stormy testimony

    21:51

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 8

    14:14

  • Post-Roe v. Wade horror stories 'absolutely' changing minds in Texas, Rep. Allred says

    04:34

  • 'Injustice is around us, and it's our job to fight it': Ali Velshi discusses new memoir

    04:59

  • ‘There’s a home for you’: Biden campaign courts anti-Trump Republicans

    09:38

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 7

    18:24

  • Rikers will 'be ready' if Trump's thrown in jail by criminal trial judge, NYC mayor says

    03:32

  • Stormy Daniels testifies Trump, who later oversaw end of Roe v. Wade, didn't wear a condom

    04:53

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyer admits Stormy testimony is extraordinarily damaging to Trump

    09:52

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 6

    19:41

  • Obama 'terrified' Jen Psaki at first because he was 'larger than life'

    08:09

The Last Word

'He does not support choice': Maryland Dem Senate nominee hits Larry Hogan on abortion

03:10

Fresh off her win in the Democratic primary for Maryland’s open U.S. Senate seat, Angela Alsobrooks joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the race as she takes on Republican Larry Hogan and how she plans to appeal to voters on the issues they care about to “keep the Democratic Party in the majority in the Senate.”May 16, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'He does not support choice': Maryland Dem Senate nominee hits Larry Hogan on abortion

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump’s indictments will make debates with Biden 'theater of the absurd'

    16:06

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 14

    20:33

  • In the Break: Lawrence and panel discuss Cohen's credibility with jury

    03:19

  • Lawrence: Sleeping 'old man' Trump made trial look like it was in a nursing home

    17:13

  • Lawrence: ‘Michael Cohen on the witness stand is like Donald Trump in AA.’

    15:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All