Lawrence: Trump’s indictments will make debates with Biden 'theater of the absurd'

Now that President Biden and Donald Trump have accepted invitations to two televised debates, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why the audience at home might not hear President Biden comment on any of Donald Trump’s criminal cases. Lawrence explains that President Biden is a “more careful lawyer than Richard Nixon” who nearly caused a mistrial when then-President Nixon publicly declared Charles Manson guilty of murder during the Manson trial in 1970.May 16, 2024