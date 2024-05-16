IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Cohen connects the dots’: Ex-Trump lawyer is prosecution trump card fmr. Watergate prosecutor says
May 16, 202412:00
The Reidout

‘Cohen connects the dots’: Ex-Trump lawyer is prosecution trump card fmr. Watergate prosecutor says

12:00

Michael Cohen, who once said he would take a bullet for Donald Trump, will be back on the witness stand on Thursday in day two of cross examination by Trump’s defense team. We discuss Cohen’s testimony about Trump’s alleged involvement in the conspiracy to falsify business records to cover up the $130,000 dollar payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.May 16, 2024

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

