Trump's Bible blasphemy: Selling the Bible as his legal fees explode during Holy Week
March 30, 202407:49
    Trump's Bible blasphemy: Selling the Bible as his legal fees explode during Holy Week

    07:49
The Reidout

Trump's Bible blasphemy: Selling the Bible as his legal fees explode during Holy Week

07:49

Donald Trump selling an edition of the Bible to allegedly pay his legal fees is being slammed by critics. Yet, as Trump monetizes religious symbols and even draws comparisons to Jesus on the cross, evangelical Christians continue to rally behind him. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.March 30, 2024

