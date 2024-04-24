IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Humiliating’: Judge ‘fed up’ as Trump’s lawyer has ‘no defense’ for gag order violations
April 24, 202411:38

The Reidout

‘Humiliating’: Judge ‘fed up’ as Trump’s lawyer has ‘no defense’ for gag order violations

11:38

Donald Trump's lawyer was blasted by the judge during gag order arguments on the second day of Trump’s hush money election interference trial. Trump’s attorney was compared to “the kid who didn’t do his homework” by Joy Reid, who attended day two of the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president in person.April 24, 2024

