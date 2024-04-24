IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Shriveled’: Trump looks ‘small, tired, alone’ in courtroom experts say
April 24, 202406:33
    ‘Shriveled’: Trump looks ‘small, tired, alone’ in courtroom experts say

The Reidout

‘Shriveled’: Trump looks ‘small, tired, alone’ in courtroom experts say

06:33

Donald Trump went after Judge Merchan on social media moments after the gag order hearing during his hush money election interference trial. Yet, Trump looked “small, tired and alone” in the courtroom experts in attendance observed.April 24, 2024

