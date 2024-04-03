IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump cult ‘mind hack’: MAGA GOPers are ‘indoctrinated into alternate reality' expert says
April 3, 202409:26
The Reidout

Trump cult ‘mind hack’: MAGA GOPers are ‘indoctrinated into alternate reality' expert says

09:26

Donald Trump’s supporters are parroting his persecution complex, leading experts to warn of the dangerous cult of MAGA.April 3, 2024

