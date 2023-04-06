Fmr. Tennessee St. Rep. Justin Jones: This is a predominantly-White supermajority undoing democracy

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Tennessee Republicans expel two Black Democrats for participating in anti-gun violence protests

Former Tennessee St. Rep. Justin Jones, who was just expelled by Republican lawmakers from the state legislature after supporting students in a gun control protest at the state capitol, joins Joy Reid live from the legislative chamber. "If you didn't tell me this was happening to me, I would think it was 1963 instead of 2023, because what we are seeing is a predominantly-White supermajority undoing democracy, forcing their will on my district, which is a predominately Black and Brown district, one of the most diverse in Tennessee," Jones tells The ReidOut on MSNBC.April 6, 2023

