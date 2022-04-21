IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Joy Reid on DeSantis: Baby MAGA is mad that Disney opposes his "Don’t Say Gay" law

10:56

As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moves to strip Disney of its self-governing status, because it opposes his "Don’t Say Gay" law, the widespread GOP playbook of unethically attacking opponents is slammed by Democrats and others nationwide. Democratic Michigan St. Sen. Mallory McMorrow, and Democratic Florida St. Sen. Shevrin Jones, join Joy Reid to discuss.April 21, 2022

