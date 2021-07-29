WaPo: Trump called Acting A.G. Rosen almost daily to push probes of 2020 election

WaPo: Trump called Acting A.G. Rosen almost daily to push probes of 2020 election04:53
The Washington Post reports that last year, Trump called Acting A.G. Jeffrey Rosen almost daily to pressure the DOJ to investigate false claims of voter fraud. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, who sits on the Jan. 6 select committee, says “we will find out” if those phone calls by Trump contributed to the attack on the Capitol: “We have a pattern here of subversion of the electoral system that we need to take very seriously.”