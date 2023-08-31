IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    TN Dem Justin Jones: Tennessee GOP House Speaker 'afraid' of gun reforms

The Last Word

TN Dem Justin Jones: Tennessee GOP House Speaker 'afraid' of gun reforms

07:41

Tennessee's special legislative session ended abruptly this week without any new gun reforms, months after a mass shooting at a Nashville school. But not before Republican lawmakers voted again to silence a Democratic member of the Tennessee Three for speaking out. Democrat Justin Jones joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss.Aug. 31, 2023

    TN Dem Justin Jones: Tennessee GOP House Speaker 'afraid' of gun reforms

