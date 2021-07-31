Texas Dems make progress in fight for state, national voting rights

Democratic State Representatives from Texas remain in Washington D.C. in a last-ditch effort to stop the state’s GOP-backed voter suppression bill, but they have already successfully diluted the bill of some of the most egregious provisions. State Representatives Senfronia Thompson (D-Houston) and Nicole Collier (D-Ft. Worth) join Jonathan Capehart to discuss how “persistence has caused the needle to be moved” for both voting rights in Texas and across the rest of the country.July 31, 2021