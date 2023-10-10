Peter Beinart: The way to bring peace in Gaza is through ‘a measure of justice’

The unprecedented surprise Hamas attacks could put Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a precarious situation given that he has long branded himself as a leader who could keep Israel stable and safe. Columnist for The New Yorker Robin Wright and MSNBC Analysts Peter Beinart and Rick Stengel join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss.Oct. 10, 2023