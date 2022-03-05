Lawrence: U.S. has no good choices dealing with Russian aggression

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discusses the U.S. and NATO rejecting Ukraine’s request for a no-fly zone over that country, and explains why Russia’s nuclear weapons arsenal means Pres. Biden has no good options when dealing with Russian aggression.
