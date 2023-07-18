IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Lawrence on Trump judge hearing espionage case: Never get over how outrageous this is

12:06

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the latest filing from Special Counsel Jack Smith in the espionage case against Donald Trump, including the “diary of delay” that the Special Counsel’s team has compiled on former President Donald Trump and his criminal defense team.July 18, 2023

