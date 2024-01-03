IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Laurence Tribe obliterates Trump's Maine ballot challenge argument

07:59

Donald Trump is seeking to overturn Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’s decision to bar him from appearing on the state’s ballot arguing that he did not violate the Constitution’s “insurrection clause.” Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that Donald Trump’s defense is an argument “against the Constitution.”Jan. 3, 2024

