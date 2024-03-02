'We need to do more': Sanders calls for increased pressure on Netanyahu to ease suffering in Gaza08:31
- Now Playing
Kristof: U.S. can do more to help ‘most vulnerable’ in Gaza03:00
- UP NEXT
Polymeropoulos: ‘The U.S. is going to have to act now’ after deadly incident in Gaza surrounding aid03:59
IDF Spokesperson: 'We did not open fire' on civilians seeking aid05:36
Israeli Government Spokesman: 'We want to see a temporary pause in fighting'04:38
Sen. Murphy: Biden admin ‘has to throw everything they have’ behind pausing ‘hostilities’ in Gaza06:34
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza a 'hinge point in history,' says senator03:50
Biden says he is still ‘hopeful’ for a cease-fire in Gaza02:54
Richard Haass: 'The Trump administration put the Palestinian issue off to the side'05:09
UN can’t deliver food, warns of ‘real risk of famine in northern Gaza if there isn’t a ceasefire’04:59
'He needs to listen to us': Gaza ceasefire activists make statement in Michigan Democratic primary05:16
Clarke: Israelis ‘did themselves no favors’ setting ‘the bar so high’ for ‘destruction of Hamas’06:22
Gov. Whitmer: 'Elections are always close in Michigan, this year will be no different.'07:13
Arab and Muslim American voters ’aren't going to forget what’s happening' in Gaza05:25
Michigan protest vote reflects 'frustration' and 'disappointment' over Biden's Gaza stance05:23
Alon Pinkas: An Israeli raid of Rafah ‘will almost invariably cause thousands’ of Palestinian deaths06:24
U.S. and U.K. forces carry out retaliatory strikes in Yemen01:47
‘They just left us there to die’: Israeli hostage held in Gaza shares experience03:34
Pinkas: Ceasefire in Gaza without ‘toppling Hamas’ would leave Netanyahu with ‘nothing to show for’05:34
Siddiqui: Haley campaign can’t ‘point to a state’ they can win, time is not on Haley’s side08:11
'We need to do more': Sanders calls for increased pressure on Netanyahu to ease suffering in Gaza08:31
- Now Playing
Kristof: U.S. can do more to help ‘most vulnerable’ in Gaza03:00
- UP NEXT
Polymeropoulos: ‘The U.S. is going to have to act now’ after deadly incident in Gaza surrounding aid03:59
IDF Spokesperson: 'We did not open fire' on civilians seeking aid05:36
Israeli Government Spokesman: 'We want to see a temporary pause in fighting'04:38
Sen. Murphy: Biden admin ‘has to throw everything they have’ behind pausing ‘hostilities’ in Gaza06:34
Play All