Kristof: U.S. can do more to help ‘most vulnerable’ in Gaza
03:00

  • 'We need to do more': Sanders calls for increased pressure on Netanyahu to ease suffering in Gaza

    08:31
    Kristof: U.S. can do more to help 'most vulnerable' in Gaza

    03:00
    Polymeropoulos: ‘The U.S. is going to have to act now’ after deadly incident in Gaza surrounding aid

    03:59

  • IDF Spokesperson: 'We did not open fire' on civilians seeking aid

    05:36

  • Israeli Government Spokesman: 'We want to see a temporary pause in fighting'

    04:38

  • Sen. Murphy: Biden admin ‘has to throw everything they have’ behind pausing ‘hostilities’ in Gaza

    06:34

  • Humanitarian crisis in Gaza a 'hinge point in history,' says senator

    03:50

  • Biden says he is still ‘hopeful’ for a cease-fire in Gaza

    02:54

  • Richard Haass: 'The Trump administration put the Palestinian issue off to the side'

    05:09

  • UN can’t deliver food, warns of ‘real risk of famine in northern Gaza if there isn’t a ceasefire’

    04:59

  • 'He needs to listen to us': Gaza ceasefire activists make statement in Michigan Democratic primary

    05:16

  • Clarke: Israelis ‘did themselves no favors’ setting ‘the bar so high’ for ‘destruction of Hamas’

    06:22

  • Gov. Whitmer: 'Elections are always close in Michigan, this year will be no different.'

    07:13

  • Arab and Muslim American voters ’aren't going to forget what’s happening' in Gaza

    05:25

  • Michigan protest vote reflects 'frustration' and 'disappointment' over Biden's Gaza stance

    05:23

  • Alon Pinkas: An Israeli raid of Rafah ‘will almost invariably cause thousands’ of Palestinian deaths

    06:24

  • U.S. and U.K. forces carry out retaliatory strikes in Yemen

    01:47

  • ‘They just left us there to die’: Israeli hostage held in Gaza shares experience

    03:34

  • Pinkas: Ceasefire in Gaza without ‘toppling Hamas’ would leave Netanyahu with ‘nothing to show for’

    05:34

  • Siddiqui: Haley campaign can’t ‘point to a state’ they can win, time is not on Haley’s side

    08:11

The Last Word

Kristof: U.S. can do more to help ‘most vulnerable’ in Gaza

03:00

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nicholas Kristof joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss President Biden’s announcement that U.S. will air drop food aid to Gaza and what else can be done there to help the most vulnerable, particularly children.March 2, 2024

    Kristof: U.S. can do more to help 'most vulnerable' in Gaza

    03:00
    Polymeropoulos: ‘The U.S. is going to have to act now’ after deadly incident in Gaza surrounding aid

    03:59

  • IDF Spokesperson: 'We did not open fire' on civilians seeking aid

    05:36

  • Israeli Government Spokesman: 'We want to see a temporary pause in fighting'

    04:38

  • Sen. Murphy: Biden admin ‘has to throw everything they have’ behind pausing ‘hostilities’ in Gaza

    06:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

