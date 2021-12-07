IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Georgia GOP's primary fight could help Stacey Abrams 06:43 Bob Dole’s Chief of Staff on working with the late senator 12:29 Sen. Chris Murphy: Newtown a beginning, not an end in gun safety fight 02:36 ‘I am thankful’ for scholarship 04:00 Law professor: Anti-abortion laws are a matter of life and death 05:20 David Hogg: ‘Be enraged,’ gun violence ‘is a threat to every community’ 07:28 NC governor: ‘People want us to try to work together in a bipartisan way’ 06:07 K.I.N.D. Fund student: ‘I was worried’ before scholarship 02:51 Dem Caucus Chair: Republicans are having a ‘complete and total meltdown’ 05:48 Sen. Warren: The filibuster ‘blocks the will of the majority’ 06:18 Tribe: ‘Will we have a legitimate form of law’ if women have less than full rights? 06:45 Ben Rhodes: Saudi Arabia is making a ‘down payment’ on a future Trump presidency 03:59 New FBI video shows interrogation of Jan. 6th defendant accused of tasing officer 06:02 Osterholm: Get vaccine and booster to prevent severe infection amid Omicron variant 04:08 How to help K.I.N.D. this Giving Tuesday 04:05 Jan. 6 committee to consider criminal contempt referral for ex-DOJ official 02:55 SCOTUS to hear Mississippi abortion ban case 05:13 'Where's my stuff?’: Ali Velshi explains the reality of our supply chain issues 08:12 Brittany Packnett Cunningham: Arbery guilty verdicts are the very least we're owed 03:43 Stephanie Valencia: Democrats need to lean in to win Latino voters 04:09 Bob Dole’s Chief of Staff on working with the late senator 12:29
Sheila Burke, who served as Bob Dole’s Chief of Staff, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to share her experience working for the former Republican Senate leader during a time when compromise still happened on Capitol Hill.
Dec. 7, 2021 Read More Georgia GOP's primary fight could help Stacey Abrams 06:43 Bob Dole’s Chief of Staff on working with the late senator 12:29 Sen. Chris Murphy: Newtown a beginning, not an end in gun safety fight 02:36 ‘I am thankful’ for scholarship 04:00 Law professor: Anti-abortion laws are a matter of life and death 05:20 David Hogg: ‘Be enraged,’ gun violence ‘is a threat to every community’ 07:28