'That was embarrassing': Tribe torches Trump-friendly SCOTUS justices on immunity
April 26, 202407:10

The Last Word

'That was embarrassing': Tribe torches Trump-friendly SCOTUS justices on immunity

07:10

Laurence Tribe joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his reaction to the Supreme Court’s arguments on Donald Trump’s claim of presidential immunity and the “shameful performance by the court basically buying the very time that Trump wanted.”April 26, 2024

