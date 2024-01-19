'Imagine if these cops had not been afraid': DOJ report reveals Uvalde response failure

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, Texas, about the Justice Department’s newly released report detailing the extent of Texas law enforcement’s failure in the response to the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers.Jan. 19, 2024