'A critical, existential point': Unions backing each other to take on big business

Organized labor is having a moment in America with Pres. Biden making history joining auto workers on the picket line and the Hollywood writers union WGA settling their strike against TV & film studios as the actors union SAG-AFTRA remains on strike. MSNBC's Ali Velshi discusses the power of organized labor SAG-AFTRA convention delegate and actor Jeri Ryan, plus writer & director Eric Haywood, one of the WGA's 2023 negotiation committee members.Sept. 30, 2023