IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • If Trump is caught witness tampering 'he'll be running for GOP nomination from jail' expert says

    08:46

  • Trump is not the first president special counsel Jack Smith has prosecuted

    07:18
  • Now Playing

    Trump’s TV confessions pave path to prison: Jack Smith sends Trump his own interviews in new filing

    05:50
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s ‘prison nightmare’ comes to life: Convicts in similar cases go to prison

    06:47

  • Breaking: Lawrence reads the filing of the evidence DOJ has against Trump

    07:55

  • ‘Anything that incriminates him is admissible’: Expert on Trump implicating himself in interviews

    06:57

  • Breaking: Trump team learns who will testify against Trump in classified documents case

    03:16

  • 'An ungovernable client': Chatty Trump is a defense attorney's worst nightmare

    02:09

  • Lawrence: Trump gave 3 different answers about Iran war plan document

    07:49

  • Confession to prison? Trump implodes with ‘smoking gun admission’ in Jack Smith’s espionage case

    10:57

  • Rep. Mike Turner: Trump ‘should stop talking’ about classified documents

    07:13

  • Trump classified documents trial date set for August 14

    02:00

  • Lawrence: Trump incriminated himself on Fox tonight

    11:20

  • Magistrate judge rules on Trump’s handling of evidence in classified documents case

    03:01

  • Velshi: This is What “Weaponization” Isn’t

    04:11

  • Warnock: “What’s at stake is the basic principle of our system that no one is above the law.”

    14:20

  • In 1974, Rep. Liz Holtzman knew a Nixon pardon would 'set a terrible precedent'

    08:22

  • Velshi: Watergate Proved a Pardon is No Solution 

    05:13

  • Reporter who sat behind Trump at arraignment: ‘I've never seen that kind of expression on Donald Trump before’

    04:10

  • The Friday Nightcap: Trump federal indictment

    13:13

The Beat with Ari

Trump’s TV confessions pave path to prison: Jack Smith sends Trump his own interviews in new filing

05:50

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivered the first round of evidence to Donald Trump’s legal team in the classified documents case. The evidence includes testimony, documents and a witness list – and the unusual detail of transcripts of Trump’s incriminating “interviews” and “public statements” will be used as evidence. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)June 22, 2023

  • If Trump is caught witness tampering 'he'll be running for GOP nomination from jail' expert says

    08:46

  • Trump is not the first president special counsel Jack Smith has prosecuted

    07:18
  • Now Playing

    Trump’s TV confessions pave path to prison: Jack Smith sends Trump his own interviews in new filing

    05:50
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s ‘prison nightmare’ comes to life: Convicts in similar cases go to prison

    06:47

  • Breaking: Lawrence reads the filing of the evidence DOJ has against Trump

    07:55

  • ‘Anything that incriminates him is admissible’: Expert on Trump implicating himself in interviews

    06:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All