    TN Dem preps comeback calling GOP leader 'despicable' for ouster

    'Grift scandal' rocks Clarence Thomas I Ari Melber Breakdown

  D.A. who indicted Trump back on offense suing Rep. Jim Jordan - See Ari Melber's New Breakdown

  Ousted Tennessee representative Justin Jones reinstated, returns to session

  Criminal defendant Trump could face Stormy Daniels in court as D.A. vows 'intimidation' won't work

  Tennessee Republicans fail to expel Democratic lawmaker Gloria Johnson

  Judge warns 'defendant' Trump: Ari Melber breaks down lengthy arraignment

  'Trump arrested': See U.S. reaction to 'defendant' Trump's case in Ari Melber's breakdown

  'Defendant' Trump indicted for 2016 plot: See Ari Melber's breakdown

  At my arraignment: Trump rebuked by D.A. for threats at first appearance as a defendant

  Trump nightmare comes true: Arrested for fraud and election crime

  Fingerprints and bench warrants: 'Defendant' Trump's arraignment broken down by MSNBC's Ari Melber

  'Petrified': Star witness Cohen on Trump nightmare of jail on eve of booking

  Trump Charges Broken Down by his 'Art of the Deal' co-author

  Trump Nightmare: Charges show criminal 'defendant' and arrest plan

  Trump indicted and arranging for 'surrender' for arrest in NY

  Trump indicted: MSNBC's Ari Melber on how 'everything changes now'

  Trump indicted: Arrest comes next, Mueller vet says 'no kings' in U.S.

  Donald Trump Jr. calls indictment of his father 'communist-level s---'

  MAGA Burn: See D.C. 'Drama' Kings roasted by Chappelle Show comic | MSNBC

The Beat with Ari

TN Dem preps comeback calling GOP leader ‘despicable’ for ouster

05:05

Expelled Tennessee state lawmaker Justin J. Pearson joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the eve of his anticipated vote to be reinstated into the state legislature. Pearson’s appearance on “The Beat” coming one day after expelled state lawmaker Justin Jones was reinstated. The democrats from Tennessee ousted after protesting over gun laws. Pearson telling Melber the GOP abused power and “instead of passing laws that could prevent gun violence in our communities… they decided it was better to file for our expulsions.”April 12, 2023

Play All