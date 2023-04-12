TN Dem preps comeback calling GOP leader ‘despicable’ for ouster

Expelled Tennessee state lawmaker Justin J. Pearson joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the eve of his anticipated vote to be reinstated into the state legislature. Pearson’s appearance on “The Beat” coming one day after expelled state lawmaker Justin Jones was reinstated. The democrats from Tennessee ousted after protesting over gun laws. Pearson telling Melber the GOP abused power and “instead of passing laws that could prevent gun violence in our communities… they decided it was better to file for our expulsions.”April 12, 2023