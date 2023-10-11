IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Hamas aims to kill Saudi deal that would help Palestinians, says U.S. Peace Envoy Dennis Ross

    04:49
Hamas aims to kill Saudi deal that would help Palestinians, says U.S. Peace Envoy Dennis Ross

04:49

Ambassador and veteran U.S. peace negotiator Dennis Ross explains how Hamas's long-standing aim to scuttle peace deals is linked to recent attacks and its fear of a viable Israel-Saudi deal. This is an excerpt from a longer, two-part report from "The Beat with Ari Melber."Oct. 11, 2023

