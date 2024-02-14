Gun violence is America’s ‘biggest epidemic’: Jemele Hill & Maxwell Frost on Kansas City shooting

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Congressman Maxwell Frost and contributing writer for the Atlantic Jemele Hill join MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Hill tells Melber that gun violence is "the biggest epidemic we have going on in this country right now.” Feb. 14, 2024

