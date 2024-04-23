IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Explosive: National Enquirer insider speaks out after David Pecker admits plot to ‘help’ Trump
April 23, 202408:30
    Explosive: National Enquirer insider speaks out after David Pecker admits plot to ‘help’ Trump

Ex-National Enquirer publisher David Pecker detailed the plot to “help” the Trump campaign during his bombshell testimony in Donald Trump’s criminal trial. Former SDNY attorney Maya Wiley and Lachlan Cartwright, former Executive Editor with American Media Inc, join MSNBC’s Katie Phang.(Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)April 23, 2024

